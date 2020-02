Health officials have written to more than 200 people – including two MPs – who attended a conference in London last week after it emerged that one attendee had been infected with the coronavirus.

Leeds MP Alex Sobel has now said that he is self-isolating.

In China, the total number of infections has now reached over 63,000 among them more than 1,700 health workers, of whom six have died – and Africa now has its first confirmed case.