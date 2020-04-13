Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
13 Apr 2020

Coronavirus deaths from outside hospitals should be published daily, says Labour MP

Presenter

Labour MP Liz Kendall, who is the former Shadow Minister for Care and Older People, said she thought the government should be testing care home residents for coronavirus.

Labour MP Liz Kendall, who is the former Shadow Minister for Care and Older People, said she thought the government should be testing care home residents for coronavirus.

Channel 4 News’ Health and Social Care Correspondent Victoria Macdonald also reported on the latest developments.