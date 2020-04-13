Coronavirus deaths from outside hospitals should be published daily, says Labour MP

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
Labour MP Liz Kendall, who is the former Shadow Minister for Care and Older People, said she thought the government should be testing care home residents for coronavirus.
Labour MP Liz Kendall, who is the former Shadow Minister for Care and Older People, said she thought the government should be testing care home residents for coronavirus.
Channel 4 News’ Health and Social Care Correspondent Victoria Macdonald also reported on the latest developments.