China is building a hospital with a thousand beds for people infected with the new coronavirus.

Up to 36 million people are now under lockdown, with public transport links closed off in efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

26 people have died but the number of infected patients has reached more than 800, with experts saying they just don’t know what will happen.

In the UK, officials are trying to trace 2000 people who’ve flown here from Wuhan thought to be the centre of theĀ outbreak.