One in five of all deaths in England and Wales in the week ending April 3rd are linked to coronavirus – with the overall death rate pushed to a record high. That includes 406 people who’ve died with coronavirus outside hospitals, more than half of them in care homes.

Charities say the virus is causing ‘devastation’ in their sector, with the UK government under pressure to give more information about deaths in care homes.