Coronavirus cases pass 100,000 across world, UK cases rise by 48 to 163

Across the world the number of coronavirus cases has now topped one hundred thousand.

The figure in the UK stands at one hundred and sixty three – the highest twenty four hour increase – and a second person has died. In America, passengers are stranded on a cruise ship after a man became infected and died. In Italy, the death toll has risen to nearly two hundred. And in Iran, having already shut schools until next month, the government has now limited travel between cities and use of banknotes.

In the UK, Boris Johnson prepared the country for substantial disruption – and pledged £46m for urgent vaccine development and rapid testing. The man in charge of a global immunisation effort told us the battle against coronavirus should be compared to World War II.