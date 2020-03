The number of cases of coronavirus in the UK has jumped to 87, the largest increase in a single day in the outbreak so far.

England’s Chief Medical Officer has warned that we are on the verge of moving from trying to contain the virus by tracking all known cases, to the ‘delay’ phase of the official response. That’s to stop the number of cases rising too quickly.

Meanwhile Italy – the worst affected country in Europe – is to close all schools and universities until the middle of the month.