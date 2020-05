Many health and care workers have sadly lost their lives during this pandemic.

Last week it was announced that in England and Wales the families of both NHS and care workers may be eligible for a death in service payment of £60,000.

However, in Scotland, bereavement payments do not cover carers. Six care workers have been officially confirmed to have lost their lives in Scotland.

Our correspondent Ciaran Jenkins has been speaking to the partner of a carer who died – he was just 34 years old.