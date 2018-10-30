Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
3m
30 Oct 2018

Cornwall councillor ‘sorry’ teenager was housed in tent

Social Affairs Editor and Presenter

Cornwall Council has been criticised for housing a vulnerable teenager in a tent. The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found a long list of failures by the council.

The boy, who was 17 at the time and cannot be named, spent five weeks in the tent and was later detained in a psychiatric hospital. We spoke to Councillor Sally Hawken, Cornwall Council’s cabinet member for children and wellbeing, and asked how the council could have failed the boy so badly.