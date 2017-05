Waylaid again by a failure to grasp the detail. This time it was the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who stumbled his way through an interview, unable to say how much the party’s childcare proposals would cost.

Meanwhile, Theresa May was depicting herself as the consummate leader, claiming Mr Corbyn was not prepared or ready to govern. She’s been campaigning in Wolverhampton, in the Black Country, hoping perhaps that out of darkness cometh light.