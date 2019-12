Jeremy Corbyn has been insisting that Labour could win tomorrow ‘with no problem at all’. He started his tour of five key seats in Glasgow South West.

This afternoon Mr Corbyn was in two seats his party is defending: Bedford and Rother Valley.

Our Political Correspondent Liz Bates spent time with him and joins us from south Yorkshire.