Corbyn promises ‘real living wage’ for young people

Jeremy Corbyn has promised a ‘Real Living Wage’ for young people – saying he would bring in a minimum wage of ten pounds an hour for under-18s, a hefty hike from the current four pounds 35.

Speaking at a Young Labour conference in Birmingham, he criticised the government for discriminating against young people. But while the Labour Leader is busy wooing first time voters who backed him at the last election, why is he saying so little on Brexit?

Simeon Brown reports.