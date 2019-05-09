Corbyn launches EU election campaign, claiming Labour has ‘something to offer everyone’

Jeremy Corbyn has launched Labour’s European election campaign, claiming his party has “something to offer everyone” – whichever side of the Brexit argument they are on.

With only two weeks until the vote there has been a rush of manifesto announcements today. The SNP are campaigning to stop Brexit altogether, while the Liberal Democrats launch their anti-Brexit campaign this evening.

Out in Romania, the leaders of EU countries – minus Theresa May – had a special summit to discuss Europe’s future after the elections.