9 May 2019

Corbyn launches EU election campaign, claiming Labour has ‘something to offer everyone’

Political Editor

Jeremy Corbyn has launched Labour’s European election campaign, claiming his party has “something to offer everyone” – whichever side of the Brexit argument they are on.

With only two weeks until the vote there has been a rush of manifesto announcements today. The SNP are campaigning to stop Brexit altogether, while the Liberal Democrats launch their anti-Brexit campaign this evening.

Out in Romania, the leaders of EU countries – minus Theresa May – had a special summit to discuss Europe’s future after the elections.