After months of criticism for a somewhat woolly position on a second Brexit referendum, the Labour Party has now run into trouble on the question of a second referendum for Scottish Independence.

After months of criticism for a somewhat woolly position on a second Brexit referendum, the Labour Party has now run into trouble on the question of a second referendum for Scottish Independence.

Jeremy Corbyn began a two-day tour of Scotland today, but within hours he twice changed Labour’s position on a new vote.