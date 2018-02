Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed Labour’s new policy on Brexit . In a speech in Coventry, he said a Labour government would negotiate a new customs union between Britain and the European Union. But he said a condition of such a new tariff-free customs arrangement would be that Britain has a “say in future trade deals” struck by the EU. The policy makes a clear division between Labour and the Conservatives on Brexit, but how might Brexit-supporting Labour voters react to the new proposal?