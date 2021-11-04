COP26: 190 countries and organisations pledge to phase out coal

The focus at COP26 today has been on fossil fuels and there has been a world first – 25 countries including the United States have promised to stop using taxpayers money to invest in foreign coal, oil, or gas projects by the end of next year and focus on clean energy instead.

A coalition of 190 countries and institutions pledged to phase out coal, prompting a declaration from the COP26 president that “coal is no longer king”.

But campaigners say the promises, by themselves, are not enough. And some of the world’s biggest coal producers and users including China still won’t sign on.