Convicted murderer used in knife crime campaign

A man who was jailed for life for carrying out a murder when he was a schoolboy is now spearheading a new campaign against knife crime, in a video message which police are showing to schools across Birmingham. Sadam Essakhil showed little regret at the time, but he says he now wants to convince other teenagers about the futility of carrying knives. It’s been a particularly grim couple of weeks for knife crime, with a series of fatal stabbings, many involving teenagers.