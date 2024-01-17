Contaminated blood scandal: Will Post Office publicity speed up justice?

The inquiry into the Post Office Horizon IT scandal has been hearing from more employees of Fujitsu after the tech giant’s bosses apologised yesterday for its role in the wrongful prosecution of hundreds of subpostmasters.

Also today, the victims of another scandal were told the final report of the public inquiry into what happened to them will be delayed again until May – after multiple holdups.

Nearly 5,000 people were infected with HIV and hepatitis through the use of contaminated blood in the 1970s, 80s and 90s – including Jonathan Evans.

He died in 1993 and his son Jason, who joins us remotely, helped lead the campaign for that inquiry.

Interim payments have been made to some of those directly impacted, but many have yet to receive a penny. And though they welcome the new rush of action for post office victims, they say ministers need to give the same level of attention to their fight for justice.