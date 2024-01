A baby girl would still be alive were it not for the “reckless, utterly selfish, callous, cruel and…grossly negligent conduct” of her parents, a court has been told.

Constance Marten and Mark Gorden are accused of manslaughter over the death of their daughter Victoria, whose body was discovered in March 2023. They’ve denied the charges.

This report contains some of the extremely distressing details which emerged in court.