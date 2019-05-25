Conservative leadership candidates launch their bids

The forecast for the next 5 days
The race hasn’t officially started yet but rival candidates for the Conservative leadership are already clashing over Brexit. Rory Stewart declared he could not serve in a government led by Boris Johnson because of his support for a possible No Deal exit.
While fellow cabinet minister Matt Hancock said he wanted to be honest about the kind of trade-offs needed to get a deal through parliament. More than a dozen Tories are thought to be considering a run – with Boris Johnson the clear front runner so far.
Our correspondent Simon Israel reports.