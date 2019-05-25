Conservative leadership candidates launch their bids

The race hasn’t officially started yet but rival candidates for the Conservative leadership are already clashing over Brexit. Rory Stewart declared he could not serve in a government led by Boris Johnson because of his support for a possible No Deal exit.

While fellow cabinet minister Matt Hancock said he wanted to be honest about the kind of trade-offs needed to get a deal through parliament. More than a dozen Tories are thought to be considering a run – with Boris Johnson the clear front runner so far.

Our correspondent Simon Israel reports.