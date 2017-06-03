Conservative election expenses in South Thanet

The forecast for the next 5 days
Bulletins from the last 7 days
Delivered daily to your inbox
In South Thanet the election campaign has been overshadowed by the charges facing Conservative candidate Craig Mackinlay – for alleged overspending during the 2015 election campaign. This followed a year long investigation by this programme into Conservative party spending in the last election. Mr Mackinlay insisted he had done nothing wrong, calling the charges unfounded. But could it affect the way local residents are deciding how to vote?