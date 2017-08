A mother has told a medical tribunal it “never crossed her mind” that staff would not supervise her teenage son – who drowned in a bath in an NHS care unit after an epileptic seizure. Sara Ryan told the hearing in Manchester that the whole situation surrounding her son Connor Sparrowhawk’s treatment had been “terrifying”. Dr Valerie Murphy, the psychiatrist who was responsible for the teenager’s care has admitted a series failings, but denies misconduct.