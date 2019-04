She was a ‘journalist of courage, style and integrity’… ‘a writer drawn to subjects usually met with silence’… a ‘tremendous talent’.

Just some of the tributes to Lyra McKee from fellow writers – who say they’re left heartbroken for her family and friends – and for the brilliant work they will never get to see.