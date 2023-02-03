Channel 4 News
3 Feb 2023

Conditions in women’s prison Eastwood Park like ‘a Victorian asylum’, says Chief Inspector of Prisons

Social Affairs Editor and Presenter

Women with acute mental health conditions are being held in “terrible conditions” in a prison with scratched and “blood-splattered” walls, a watchdog has warned.

Eastwood Park – a women’s prison in Gloucestershire – was given the lowest possible safety rating, in a report published today by the Inspectorate of Prisons.

Three women died there last year, and inspectors found rates of self-harm had more than doubled since 2019.

They concluded the prison was “fundamentally unequipped to support the women in its care” – findings the Ministry of Justice described as “deeply concerning”.