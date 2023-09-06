Concrete crisis: Full list of schools in England affected published

The government has confirmed the names of 147 schools in England that have weak concrete in their buildings.

Nineteen of them have had to delay the start of term.

But Labour are already questioning whether the list is complete.

Channel 4 News has identified a school in Westminster which has been dealing with Raac concrete for at least a fortnight but is not on the list.

The Education Department says if an affected school is not listed that’s because they hadn’t notified the department by last week’s deadline.