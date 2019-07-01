Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
10m
1 Jul 2019

Concerns over social media use in adoption cases

Social Affairs Editor and Presenter

Social media is changing the landscape of adoption across the UK, with some of the most vulnerable adopted children being contacted out of the blue by the very birth relatives they were removed from because of neglect and abuse.

That is one of the key findings of the first major survey into the current state of adoption which raises very real concerns about how people can find, or be found by, their birth family – and it’s not always happy ever after.