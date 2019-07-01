Concerns over social media use in adoption cases

The forecast for the next 5 days
Social media is changing the landscape of adoption across the UK, with some of the most vulnerable adopted children being contacted out of the blue by the very birth relatives they were removed from because of neglect and abuse.
That is one of the key findings of the first major survey into the current state of adoption which raises very real concerns about how people can find, or be found by, their birth family – and it’s not always happy ever after.