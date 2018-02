The US media giant Comcast, which owns NBC and Universal Pictures, has launched a £22 billion bid for Sky, which could frustrate Rupert Murdoch’s efforts to take over the company. He’s already been the subject of concerns from the competition regulator about the amount of influence he would have over Britain’s media. Comcast says the only option Murdoch now has left is to offer more for Sky, and that could open up a bidding war.