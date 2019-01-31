Coldest day in UK for seven years

A severe weather warning is in force across parts of the country, with up to 10cm of snow expected in some places. South Wales and South west England have been warned of potential rail and road delays, power cuts, stranded vehicles and communities cut off.

Our Chief Correspondent Alex Thomson reports from Oakhill in Somerset, and we’re also joined by our weather presenter, Liam Dutton.

Meanwhile, Fatima Manji reports from America, where at least eight people have been killed in the bitterly cold weather which has swept across the Midwest.

In some areas, the temperature has hit record lows – even colder than the South Pole. Thousands of flights have been cancelled and many schools and businesses remain closed for another day, while emergency shelters have been opened up to help rough sleepers.