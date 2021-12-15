Closing schools is ‘entirely wrong thing to do’, chair of education select committee says

At his press conference, the prime minister said 12 to 15-year-olds could book a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine from Monday, and urged parents to get their children jabbed before the new term begins next year.

But MPs are worried that school closures loom as the Omicron variant spreads.

The Conservative chair of the education select committee, Robert Halfon, demanded clarification in an urgent Commons question today.

We spoke to Mr Halfon and began by asking if he got the assurances he was looking for from ministers.