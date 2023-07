As the dust settles on the by-election results, there’s one question that Labour is no doubt wrestling with: how to manage the ULEZ controversy, and more broadly, its green policy, in the face of the Uxbridge loss.

So too will the Conservative Party, as it decides how it will frame it’s green agenda – or whether it will scrap it altogether- before the next year’s general election.

Climate Debate: Did ULEZ cost Labour votes?

We were joined by pollster Joe Twyman.