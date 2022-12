2022 has been the UK’s warmest year on record, according to the Met Office.

The year has seen record high temperatures around the world and also record lows like the extreme blizzard which has now claimed scores of lives across the United States and Canada.

And this extreme weather will become the norm, according to the National Trust.

It’s already damaging nature, from drought to wildfires, and it’s a stark reminder of the devastating impact of climate change on the world’s wildlife.