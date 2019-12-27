Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 6.30pm
Menu
3m
27 Dec 2019

Climate change: Warmer and wetter weather sees exotic wildlife migrate to UK

Reporter

Over the past year, excessive weather events have hit every populated continent, harming and displacing millions of people and costing billions.

Here in the UK over 100 flood warnings and alerts remain in place after very heavy rain yesterday.

But it’s not just human life that’s been impacted by weather changes – unusually high temperatures have also affected wildlife across Britain, with the National Trust noting an influx of migrant species over the past twelve months.