Climate change: could Britain be zero-carbon?

It’s an issue on which a 92-year-old David Attenborough and 16-year-old Greta Thunberg agree. An issue with existential consequences – both for the future of life on Earth and the future of our lifestyles.

Now, the UK’s climate change committee wants us to achieve a zero carbon target by 2050, with all the sweeping sacrifices that entails. Others want us to do it much sooner. But even if the UK achieves it, what about China and the USA, the world’s biggest polluters?