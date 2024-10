The story of an unknown teenage civil rights activist in 1950s Alabama who defied the authorities – yet nobody knows her name.

A new immersive experience called Coloured tells the story of Claudette Colvin, jailed when she refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger.

All this, nine months before a similar action by Rosa Parks sparked the creation of a nationwide movement.

The work is on show at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff and we went to see it.