The government has pledged to take “every step necessary” to make building firms fix dangerous cladding on medium rise blocks, warning they could face taxes if they don’t live up to their responsibilities.

Michael Gove said leaseholders would no longer have to bear the costs themselves, saying he was ready to “impose a solution on them in law”.

But four and a half years after the Grenfell fire, critics say it’s all taken too long and doesn’t go far enough.