Civil servants encouraged to return to offices soon

Unions respresenting civil servants say it isn’t safe for staff to get back to their desks, with one saying strike action is possible.

How can the government get the economy moving again when it can’t seemingly persuade it’s own staff to go in to work?

The union representing them is having none of it, saying it’s considering its options but will as a last resort consider industrial action.

The latest daily total of Covid deaths in the UK is 12.

That takes the total number of officially recognised deaths in the UK to 41,549.

The latest daily figure for positive tests is 1,813. Slightly down on yesterday’s infection figure which was the highest since late May.