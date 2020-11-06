City-wide Covid testing pilot begins in Liverpool

It’s looking likely that the rate of coronavirus infections in England and Wales is slowing down. Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest a smaller increase in the number of infections last week than the week before that. But they are still going up.

In the last 24 hours, 23,287 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the UK and a further 355 deaths have been reported, taking the total to 48,475

In Liverpool, the first attempt to test a whole city in England is underway. It’s hoped the rapid tests being tried out in the city could be part of a solution to get us back to something like normal life.