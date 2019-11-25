Cinema chain pulls gang film after police hurt in brawl

The Vue cinema chain has defended its decision to ban a movie about gang rivalry after a fight broke out at a cinema where the film was being shown.

It happened at Star City where Disney’s latest movie Frozen Two and Blue Story were both on.

Families had to be taken out to dozens of young people started to fight.

Six teenagers, including a 13 year old girl, were arrested. Seven police officers were injured. The Vue cinema says it will no longer screen Blue Story.