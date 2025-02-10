Church of England leaders debate abuse scandal

Rarely has a meeting of church leaders in the UK been more anticipated. In a tumultuous few months, the Church of England has seen the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby over failures in the John Smyth abuse scandal, while there have been repeated calls for the interim leader Stephen Cottrell to stand down over his handling of abuse cases.

In Westminster, a significant minority of synod members showed their displeasure, voting to prevent the Archbishop of York from giving his address.

When he did get to his feet, he admitted he had ‘made mistakes’ but said he’s committed to ‘lead change’.