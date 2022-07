Downing Street admitted today that Boris Johnson did know of concerns about the sexual behaviour of the MP Chris Pincher before he made him Tory deputy chief whip earlier this year.

But the Prime Minister’s spokesman said that the promotion wasn’t stopped because there were no formal complaints at that time.

Mr Pincher resigned from his role last week following allegations that he groped two men at a Conservative private members club – he faces a formal investigation by a parliamentary watchdog.