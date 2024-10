Prosecutors have told the Old Bailey that the moment a police marksman opened fire, fatally shooting Chris Kaba – there had been no imminent danger to officers surrounding his car.

Martyn Blake – who denies murder – shot Mr Kaba through a car windscreen during a police stop in south London in September 2022.

He said he shot the 24 year old because he feared that “one or more” officers might be killed. Ria Chatterjee was in court.