New details can now be reported about Chris Kaba – who was shot dead by a police marksman – alleging he was a ‘core member’ of one of the country’s most dangerous criminal gangs.

Evidence released today shows that the 24 year old shot a man outside a London nightclub just days before he died.

Firearms officer Martyn Blake was cleared of Kaba’s murder at the Old Bailey yesterday.

We should warn you there are distressing images from the very start.