Skip to main news content
Skip to news search
Skip to news navigation
Skip to Channel 4 navigation
Channel 4 News
Menu
Programmes
Catch up on TV bulletins
UK
World
Politics
Business
Science
Culture
Tech
FactCheck
Team
1m
21 Oct 2024
Chris Kaba: calls for protest after Met officer cleared of murder
By
Amelia Jenne
Amelia Jenne reports live from outside the Old Bailey.
Share on Facebook
Share
Share on Twitter
Tweet
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Email
Load more share options