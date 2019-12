China’s state television has pulled Sunday’s Arsenal match against Manchester City after Arsenal star Mesut Özil’s comments on China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims.

Özil described the Uighurs as a community of fighters standing up to atrocities.

Arsenal insisted that the club always stayed out of politics, saying that the player’s remarks were his personal opinions.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Özil had been “completely deceived by fake news and false statements”.