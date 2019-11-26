Channel 4 News
26 Nov 2019

Children’s ‘excessively high’ citizenship fees criticised

Senior Home Affairs Correspondent

Born in Britain and raised here until they were ten, yet children are being charged over £1,000 to apply to become a British citizen.

£600 of that is pure profit, meaning the Home Office is making around £2 million a month.

Campaigners, Project for the Registration of Children as British Citizens, have begun court action – arguing the fees are ‘exorbitant’ and could prevent some children from applying because of the cost.