Children’s ‘excessively high’ citizenship fees criticised

Born in Britain and raised here until they were ten, yet children are being charged over £1,000 to apply to become a British citizen.
£600 of that is pure profit, meaning the Home Office is making around £2 million a month.
Campaigners, Project for the Registration of Children as British Citizens, have begun court action – arguing the fees are ‘exorbitant’ and could prevent some children from applying because of the cost.