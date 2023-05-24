Children’s Commissioner for England threatens to take the government to court over illegal migration bill

The number of children absent from school has remained troublingly high since the pandemic. But for one group, the repercussions are particularly worrying.

Channel 4 News has seen exclusive figures obtained by the Children’s Commissioner for England which show that thirteen hundred children in care were not attending school last year.

And unaccompanied children seeking asylum were far more likely to be missing out on an education, with far-reaching consequences for them and society at large. I went to meet the Commissioner in Lewisham, in south london, along with Cong, a teenager trafficked to the UK from Vietnam.