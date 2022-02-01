Children sexually exploited by organised gangs across England and Wales, report says

Children are being sexually exploited by organised networks in all parts of England and Wales in the “most degrading and destructive ways”, a damning report has found.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse accused police and local authorities of “extensive failures”, with some areas even potentially downplaying the scale of the problem in the fear of being branded “another Rochdale or Rotherham” – towns where child sexual exploitation networks operated.

And if you’re been affected by any of the issues raised in our report you can find information on the Channel 4 website.

Our Social Affairs Editor Jackie Long reports.