Children murdered in arson attack, court told 　

Four sleeping children were murdered after the house they were trapped in was torched with petrol bombs, a court has been told.

Zak Bolland, 23, is accused of setting fire to the house in Salford after a feud with the victims’ brother. Manchester crown court heard that the former friends had both carried out ‘”tit-for-tat” attacks, and police had been called to the family’s home several times, including the night of the fatal fire.

Zak Bolland, along with his girlfriend and another man, are on trial for murder and attempted murder.