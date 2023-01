On the eve of a major meeting of northern mayors to discuss levelling up, a new report from MPs is warning that children in the north are the most vulnerable to the cost of living crisis.

An all-Party Parliamentary Group found that 34 percent of children in the north were living in poverty compared with 28 percent in the rest of England. MPs also say that northern families are living in worse conditions – with nearly 100,000 homes in the north suffering some form of damp.