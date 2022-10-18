Children coming to school hungry in vast majority of primary schools, poll reveals

More than 80 percent of teachers say primary school children are coming to class hungry – leaving them anxious, struggling to concentrate, with some even stealing snacks from classmates to get by.

The findings, in a new poll carried out among primary school teachers in England, reveal a grim insight into food poverty and its impact on children – many of whom don’t meet the strict criteria for getting free school meals.

Anja Popp has been talking to staff and children at one south London school about their experience of lunchtime.