Child Q: Hundreds protest treatment of schoolgirl stripsearched by police

Hundreds of people gathered in East London today to protest about the treatment of a 15-year-old schoolgirl who was strip-searched by police.

The teenager, known as Child Q, was wrongly suspected of cannabis possession. A review of the case by the police watchdog published last week found racism ‘was likely to have been an influencing factor’ in the decision to carry out the search.

Luyanda and Dianne are two team leaders from Voyage who were at the protest, they speak to Serena Barker-Singh in this report.